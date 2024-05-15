At 87.17%, Ongole Parliament constituency in Andhra records impressive voter turnout

ONGOLE: The poll percentage of Ongole parliament constituency was recorded 87.17% in the 2024 elections. Santhanuthalapadu (SN Padu) Assembly constituency also reported a record level of 87.55% voter turnout.

According to Prakasam district election officer and Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, polling in several assembly segments lasted until 11 pm on Monday. The polling staff, along with the closed-off EVMs, VVPATs, and other polling material, reached their corresponding reception centres in the early hours of Tuesday. The district authorities arranged drinking water, food, and other basic amenities for the polling staff and received the polling materials from the Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) at the receiving stations.

By Tuesday evening, all the remaining EVMs and other polling materials reached the strong rooms and the counting centre at Ongole’s RISE Engineering College premises.

In the presence of the Collector, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, District Election Observers Aravind Kumar Chourasia, Mayur K Mehata, and other officials, the EVMs and other poll materials were stored in the strong room and applied security seals.

Representatives of various registered and recognised parties, as well as contesting candidates, also participated in this process.

Addressing the gathering, Dinesh Kumar stated, “Our SVEEP initiative programmes were successful, with first-time voters and youngsters participating in large numbers and exercising their franchise effectively. Apart from a few scattered incidents, the polling day proceeded smoothly, with the polling staff, police, and public cooperating well to complete this phase of the elections.”