Heavy traffic on NH 65 in Andhra Pradesh prompts safety measures

NALGONDA: With the conclusion of polling for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, traffic on National Highway 65 has surged prompting authorities to implement safety measures.

To ensure road safety, heavy cranes and ambulances have been stationed every 30 kilometres along with police patrolling from Choutuppal mandal Malkapur to Nandigama, the starting point of NH 65.

GMR toll plaza manager S Sridhar said that while 35,000 vehicles travel towards Hyderabad daily, an additional 15,000 vehicles have entered Hyderabad since last night. Despite the heightened traffic on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada NH from May 10 to 14, no accidents have been reported.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar said: “In the event of an accident on the highway, cranes and ambulances are deployed to promptly clear the scene and attend to any injured individuals, facilitating their transportation to the hospital. Considering the influx of vehicles from Vijayawada, traffic at Pantangi toll plaza was managed throughout with effective operation of 10 out of 16 counters without halting vehicles.”

Furthermore, to mitigate traffic congestion at the plaza, an additional 30 personnel have been deployed to regulate vehicle passage, Sridhar added, Measures have also been implemented to avoid any technical problems related to fast tags.