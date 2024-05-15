Jagan Mohan Reddy thanks voters, vows to improve governance

He also thanked YSRC activists for striving for the party’s victory. He assured that good governance and able administration witnessed to date will be improved even more.

APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy thanked the party leaders and activists for reposing faith in the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and supporting her during the difficult phase of the run-up to the elections overcoming all odds.

Taking to X, the Congress leader posted that people came in large numbers to exercise their franchise and help the democracy win. She also thanked Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for believing in her and giving an opportunity.