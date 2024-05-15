Jagan Mohan Reddy thanks voters, vows to improve governance

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence in their victory in the elections, many leaders of political parties took to social media, while few others held media conferences to thank people for their overwhelming participation in the polling on May 13.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to social media platform X, thanking all the elderly people, sisters, brothers, farmers, his SC, ST, BC and minority brethren, and especially the youth who came in large numbers braving the scorching summer heat to cast their vote.
He also thanked YSRC activists for striving for the party’s victory. He assured that good governance and able administration witnessed to date will be improved even more.
APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy thanked the party leaders and activists for reposing faith in the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and supporting her during the difficult phase of the run-up to the elections overcoming all odds.
Taking to X, the Congress leader posted that people came in large numbers to exercise their franchise and help the democracy win. She also thanked Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for believing in her and giving an opportunity.
Meanwhile, thanking the voters for coming out in large numbers for polling, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said despite obstacles, people came to vote in such numbers, only to throw the YSRC out of power. Speaking to the media, along with JSP leader C Srinivasa Rao and BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday, Varla said the ruling party resorted to violence to create fear among the people, but the latter braved to vote.
TDP senior leader and Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency contestant Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the people are determined to see Jagan step down as the Chief Minister and these elections will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRC.