Results of APRS CAT, APRJC & DC CET out

VIJAYAWADA: Results for Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools Common Admission Test (APRS CAT-2024) and AP Residential Junior & Degree Colleges Common Entrance Test (APRJC & DC CET-2024) were officially announced by School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, APREIS Secretary R Narasimha Rao on Tuesday.

The entrance tests were held across all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate admissions into various academic programmes. The APRS CAT caters to admissions into Classes 5th to 8th in 38 General APR Schools and SC/ST category seats in 12 Minority APR Schools. APRJC & DC CET covered admissions for Intermediate 1st year in APR Junior Colleges and 1st year Degree in APR Degree College, Nagarjuna Sagar.

For admissions to classes 5 to 8, a total of 3,770 seats were available, attracting 32,666 applicants. Of the total, 25,216 appeared for the exams. Notably, M Keerthi from Visakhapatnam district secured 1st rank in Class 5 with 99 marks out of 100. Similarly, P Someswara Rao, K Khagendra, and Y Megha Syam secured 1st ranks in classes 6, 7, and 8, respectively.