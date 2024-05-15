TDP attacks targeted BC communities in Gurazala says Kasu Mahesh Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Gurazala YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the TDP leaders who allegedly resorted to the late Monday night attacks on the residents of Kota Ganesunipadu of Palnadu district. He urged the Range IG and District SP to take action and arrest the TDP leaders involved in the attacks within 24 hours.

Stating that the TDP leaders incited violence, vandalising homes and injured some of the locals, the MLA said that the residences belonging to BC communities were targeted accusing them for supporting the YSRC. “The attack lasted for three hours with BC households bearing the brunt of the attack. Women and children were not spared from the violence. Some women managed to evade the attack and took refuge under a small tree with their children,” he said.

Mahesh Reddy said he has written letters to the Election Commission regarding the issues faced by the village and sought increased police security. However, only two to three constables have been deployed in the village, he added.

The MLA further said that he had repeatedly urged the SP to deploy force, foreseeing potential conflicts in the village and asked as to why the SP did not deploy sufficient force.