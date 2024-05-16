Andhra Pradesh: Government depts to get e-Office software update

VIJAYAWADA: As per the directions of the Central government, all the government departments in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for upgradation to e-Office 7.x software from May 17 to 25.

The e-Office Project aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in government processes and service delivery. Managed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-Office undergoes periodic updates to address technical limitations and enhance functionality.

With NIC overseeing the upgradation process, each State is allocated a specific schedule for migration. Presently, 14 states have successfully transitioned to e-Office 7.x, benefiting from its advanced features. The NIC is coordinating similar upgradation activities in other states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, and others, during the same period.

The upgradation process is exclusively managed by the NIC and does not involve the State government. The e-Office files are stored in a highly secure and encrypted format, ensuring the utmost data security. The NIC maintains disaster recovery backups for all files, and once recorded in the e-file, it is impossible for users to edit, update, or delete any part or full file.