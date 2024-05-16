Andhra Pradesh lost 1.31 kha of tree cover in 22 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: In over a period of around 22 years, Andhra Pradesh has lost 39.5 thousand hectares (Kha) of tree cover, emitting 20.7 metric tonnes (MT) of CO2 equivalents. As per reports by the Global Forest Watch (GFW), of the total, the State has lost 1.31 kha for tree cover to forest fires from 2001 to 2023. The year with the most tree cover loss due to fires during this period was 2009 with 189 ha lost to fires—7.4% of all tree cover loss for that year.
It is worth noting that, between May 1 and 15, Andhra Pradesh experienced a notable decrease in forest fire events, with 48 large fire incidents recorded and none currently active. This marks a decline from the 344 large fire events documented between April 1 and 15.
Forests play a crucial role in the carbon cycle, acting as both absorbers and emitters of carbon dioxide. Tree cover loss doesn’t always equate to deforestation, which specifically refers to the permanent removal of natural forest cover due to human activities. It encompasses various other factors, which includes natural disturbances leading to both temporary and permanent loss. Examples of tree cover loss include logging, fires, diseases, and storm damage.
Between 2002 and 2023, Andhra Pradesh saw a substantial decline in its humid primary forest, losing 6.09 kha, which is about 16% of its total tree cover loss during this period. This loss resulted in a 3.9% reduction in the State’s overall humid primary forest area. Humid primary forests are essentially mature tropical forests that haven’t been completely cleared and regrown recently.
In 2010, Andhra Pradesh boasted 979 Kha of natural forest, covering around 6.2% of its land. By 2023, this natural forest area had decreased by 2.89 Kha, leading to emissions of about 2.30 million MT of CO2.
From 2013 to 2023, a striking 96% of tree cover loss in Andhra Pradesh happened within natural forest areas, amounting to emissions of 10.5 MT of CO2 equivalents.
Notably, just two regions in Andhra Pradesh accounted for a whopping 76% of all tree cover loss between 2001 and 2023. East Godavari took the lead with 15.3 Kha lost, compared to the average loss of 3.04 Kha.
In a contrasting trend, from 2000 to 2020, Andhra Pradesh managed to gain 194 Kha of tree cover region-wide, which constituted 10% of all tree cover gain in India during that period.