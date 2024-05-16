Andhra Pradesh records highest turnout of 80.66 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 80.66% polling, which is the highest than any other State that went to polling in the first four phases of elections in the country. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said when 1.1% of the postal ballot is added, the total polling in the State comes to 81.86%.

The highest polling in the Assembly constituencies happened in Darsi at 90.91%, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Tirupati at 63.32%. In the Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest polling of 87.06% was reported in Ongole, and the lowest of 71.11% in Visakhapatnam. In 2014, the polling percentage in the State was 78.41%, which increased to 79.77% in 2019, and now in 2024, it rose to 80.66%, 1.1% through postal ballot and the total voting of 81.86% that is almost 82%, which has been the target the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been working for before the elections through various voter awareness programmes.

“Large turnout of voters on May 13 is a welcome sign of the democracy. We took every measure that every voter arriving at the polling station was able to exercise their franchise. There was a good turnout in the morning and it decreased a bit in the afternoon, but after 4 pm, a large number of voters turned up at the polling centres. At 6 pm., in as many as 3,500 polling stations, voters were in queues in large numbers to cast their votes. It took midnight at some places and the last polling station to complete the polling process was at 2 am on the next day,” he explained.