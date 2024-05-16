Cotton transformed Godavari delta into rice bowl of India: Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Sir Arthur Cotton was a great irrigation engineer and pioneer who transformed the Godavari districts into the rice bowl of India, said BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari.

Commemorating the 221st birth anniversary of Sir Arthur Cotton on Wednesday, she garlanded his statue at the Cotton Barrage.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader said, “Sir Arthur devoted his life to the construction of irrigation and navigation canals throughout British India. He helped many people by building the Dowleswaram Barrage, the Prakasam Barrage, and the Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal.”

Although his dream was only partially realised, he is still honoured in Andhra Pradesh for his efforts, Purandeswari added.

BJP district president Bommula Dattu, Mandal president NVBN Achary, Yuva Morcha secretary K Manojbabu, and others were present.