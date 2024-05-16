Jagan dismisses Prashant Kishor's prediction, says YSRC will win more seats than last time

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSRC will win more seats than in the 2019 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the entire country would stand up and take note of Andhra Pradesh because of the landslide victory that the party would achieve.

Jagan Mohan Reddy met with representatives of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) where he also countered the claims of political strategist Prashant Kishor that the YSRC is going to lose big.

Mincing no words that the mandate would be on his side, Jagan said, "The numbers would be far greater than what Prashant would have dreamt of."

Jagan lauded the services of I-PAC for the YSRC in the last one-and-a-half-years and told its representatives that the party will create history this time.

"We won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and we will win more seats this time to provide a much better government," he claimed.

Stating that the services of I-PAC are invaluable, he said the YSRC government will work harder for the people in the next five years and observed that the journey of YSRC with I-PAC will continue in future as well.