Prashant, who is now on his own Jan Suraaj Abhiyan in Bihar and away from professional political strategising, offered an interesting rationale for his conclusion: that Jagan has made a mistake in putting all eggs in one basket.

“It is a function of how he ran the state. Andhra would probably fall in the middle-income category. If you are not talking about capital creation and new infrastructure but only focusing on the distribution side in a middle-income state, you are taking a big strategic risk. His government has given more priority to giving doles and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) even at the cost of incurring a lot of additional debt. This might work in a low-income state but in Andhra Pradesh, where urbanisation is more than 50 per cent, and when your government is seen only in terms of the free benefit you are giving to the masses, it may not. Because 50 per cent (of the population) are not even eligible and you are not even reaching them.”

Prashant met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a few months back in Vijayawada. Asked about what transpired at the meeting, he replied that he had spent three hours holding talks with the former chief minister but reiterated that he was in no way associated with the party.