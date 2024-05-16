People vexed with demonic rule of Jagan: Varla Ramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Fear of defeat made Jagan to implement his plan B—resorting to violence in polling booths, alleged TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, Nakka Ananda Babu, Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Janga Krishna Murthy, and Devineni Uma.

Speaking to mediapersons, they asserted that people have already decided to dethrone Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party and the overwhelming polling clearly shows it. TDP leaders asserted that to ensure his victory, Jagan created obstacles for the voters from reaching polling booth to exercise their right to vote. They said it clearly showed his frustration.

Varla Ramaiah said Jagan understood he had to step down and vented his frustration on the people by instigating violence. “However, people are vexed with his demonic rule and have decided through the ballot to send him home,” he said. The TDP leader accused police of turning spectators and ignoring the maintenance of law and order as evident by violence in Macherla and Tadipatri.