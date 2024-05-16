SVEEP programmes boost Eluru voter turnout

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of the Systematic Voters Education Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team in Eluru district have yielded remarkable results, with a significant increase in voter turnout recorded during the general elections held on May 13.

SVEEP Nodal Officer and District Grama Panchayat Officer Tutika Srinivasa Viswanadh highlighted the success of awareness programmes conducted in the district, which contributed to the enhanced participation of voters.

According to him, in the 2019 elections, the voting percentage in the seven Assembly constituencies of the present Eluru district stood at 83.75%, surpassing the State average of 79.77%. However, in the 2024 elections, the voting percentage soared to approximately 84.82%, setting a new record for the district.

Under the Voter Turnout Implementation Plan-2024 (TIP-2024), approved by District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, extensive voter awareness programmes were implemented across the district for 90 days. DGPO Srinivasa Viswanadh was appointed as the SVEEP Nodal Officer to oversee and monitor the implementation of these programmes through a dedicated Control Room.

The initiatives included setting up Booth Level Association Groups (BAG), promoting Chunav Patashala at booth levels, organising Campus Ambassadors, conducting folk programmes like Kalajatha, literacy camps, and awareness seminars in urban areas. Special emphasis was placed on engaging with Women SHGs and conducting face-to-face interactions with first-time voters.

To further encourage voter participation, various strategies were employed, including the installation of model EVMs, programmes like ‘Amma Pillusthundi’ to invite voters residing in other states and countries, and digital promotions through social media platforms.

On the day of polling, the SVEEP team welcomed voters at polling stations dressed in traditional attire and bid farewell to each voter with green plants, promoting environmental protection. A total of 2,600 SVEEP programmes were conducted across the district in the last 90 days, said Viswanath.