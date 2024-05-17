Andhra post-poll violence: Fresh row as videos of police vandalising property at Tadipatri MLA's house surfaces

ANANTAPUR: Videos of police personnel destroying CCTV cameras and furniture at the residence of YSRC party's Tadipatri MLA Ketireddy Pedda Reddy has surfaced on Friday, creating a fresh row as a sequel to the election-related violence in Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the videos emerged, the YSRC held the police responsible for the post-poll violence that erupted in the politically sensitive Tadipatri.

The videos were dated May 15, two days after the state went to polls on May 13.

According to police, a YSRC activist, identified as Sanjeev, sustained injuries during a minor altercation at a polling booth in Tadipatri on May 13 and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment. Kethireddy visited the victim at a hospital. Later, upon learning that a TDP leader, Suryamuni, was responsible for the attack on the activist, the MLA and his followers went to the TDP leader's house and assaulted him.

As news spread, former MLA and Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson JC Prabhakar Reddy visited Suryamuni at his house and consoled him.

Subsequently, Prabhakar Reddy, Suryamuni and other party members launched a protest at the local police station circle. They then marched towards the MLA's residence resulting in a clash between the two groups.

Supporters of bother parties were engaged in a pitched battle for over three hours, forcing the police to lob tear gas to disperse the mob.

As the situation remained tense, police asked Kethireddy, Prabhakar Reddy and their family members to leave the town.

Around 3.26 am on May 15, police forces entered Kethireddy's residence and dispersed the YSRC activists present there. The large posse of policemen thrashed the party workers even as they tried to run away.