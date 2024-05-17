Andhra Pradesh HC ask government to curb violence in Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the government to take all possible measures to maintain law and order in the State and ensure that there is no violence.

The court on Thursday heard a petition filed by N Ramakoteswara Rao of Kothapet in Palnadu seeking directions for the deployment of additional forces in the violence-hit district to ensure peace.

The petitioner maintained that the police did not take any concrete steps to prevent post-poll violence in Palnadu.

Petitioner’s counsel P Raviteja informed the court that they had submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking deployment of additional forces in Palnadu.

He further stated that they had taken the matter to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer as the district SP did not initiate any concrete measures to restore normalcy in Palnadu.

Assistant Government Pleader N Nirmal Kumar informed the court that the situation was under control in Palnadu, and additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas.