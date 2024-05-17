Andhra Premier League season 3 to begin on June 30

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up for the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL). Following the successful organisation of the previous two editions, ACA is set to continue the league with six teams. ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy confirmed the participation of six teams: the Bejawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Coastal Raiders. A total of 19 matches will take place between these teams, hosted in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts.

The league, set to commence on June 30, will feature a total of 19 matches, with seven hosted in Kadapa and 12 in Visakhapatnam. APL 2024 will follow the round-robin format in the group stage.

A mini-auction was held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, which saw 408 players selected across four categories, with six franchisees competing for talent. In a media conference, the ACA Secretary expressed the association’s goal of elevating Andhra players to international prominence through the APL. He also outlined plans to expand the league to three locations across the State in future seasons, including Vizag, Kadapa, and Mangalagiri. Under the leadership of ACA President P Sarath Chandra Reddy, the organisation has successfully conducted the first two seasons of APL.