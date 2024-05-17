Andhra Premier League season 3 to begin on June 30

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up for the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL). Following the successful organisation of the previous two editions, ACA is set to continue the league with six teams. ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy confirmed the participation of six teams: the Bejawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Coastal Raiders. A total of 19 matches will take place between these teams, hosted in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts.
The league, set to commence on June 30, will feature a total of 19 matches, with seven hosted in Kadapa and 12 in Visakhapatnam. APL 2024 will follow the round-robin format in the group stage.
A mini-auction was held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, which saw 408 players selected across four categories, with six franchisees competing for talent. In a media conference, the ACA Secretary expressed the association’s goal of elevating Andhra players to international prominence through the APL. He also outlined plans to expand the league to three locations across the State in future seasons, including Vizag, Kadapa, and Mangalagiri. Under the leadership of ACA President P Sarath Chandra Reddy, the organisation has successfully conducted the first two seasons of APL.
The tournament will feature six teams comprising a total of 120 players, categorised with base prizes of Rs 1 lakh for category A, Rs 50,000 for category B, and Rs 25,000 for categories C and D. Additionally, ACA provided a platform for emerging cricketers through Rising Stars trials, resulting in seven players earning spots in the league.
APL Season-3 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports First, with an estimated audience of around 30 lakh viewers. The association has implemented the latest software to store comprehensive player information, ensuring efficient management of the tournament.
Amidst the anticipation surrounding APL Season-3, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s record-breaking auction bid has captured attention. The 20-year-old was hailed as a breakout star for the SunRisers in the ongoing IPL. He made history by fetching the highest price ever recorded in the league’s auction history. Representing the Marlin Godavari Titans, Nitish was acquired for a staggering Rs 15.60 lakh. Watching the proceedings unfold from his hotel room, Nitish’s reaction to the news of his record-breaking acquisition quickly went viral on social media.