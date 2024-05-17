Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as CM in Visakhapatnam on June 9: Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State in Visakhapatnam on June 9 after the election results are announced on June 4. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, he asserted that the people want Jagan to continue as the Chief Minister as he is committed to the effective implementation of welfare schemes. Hence, they turned up in large numbers at the polling stations to give their massive mandate to the YSRC.

Unable to digest the overwhelming support to Jagan and the YSRC, the TDP had resorted to violence. “Though they are fully aware of their defeat, they claim that they will make it to the finish line. Under TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the State did not achieve any development and there is not a single good thing to his credit despite being the Chief Minister thrice,” he said.

Hailing Jagan’s rule, Botcha said like nowhere in the country, the YSRC supremo set a new trend and implemented 99% of the promises made in the party election manifesto. He also brought in several reforms in key sectors to ensure comprehensive development of the State and its people.