Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as CM in Visakhapatnam on June 9: Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State in Visakhapatnam on June 9 after the election results are announced on June 4. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, he asserted that the people want Jagan to continue as the Chief Minister as he is committed to the effective implementation of welfare schemes. Hence, they turned up in large numbers at the polling stations to give their massive mandate to the YSRC.
Unable to digest the overwhelming support to Jagan and the YSRC, the TDP had resorted to violence. “Though they are fully aware of their defeat, they claim that they will make it to the finish line. Under TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the State did not achieve any development and there is not a single good thing to his credit despite being the Chief Minister thrice,” he said.
Hailing Jagan’s rule, Botcha said like nowhere in the country, the YSRC supremo set a new trend and implemented 99% of the promises made in the party election manifesto. He also brought in several reforms in key sectors to ensure comprehensive development of the State and its people.
“Our leader takes a decision after much thought and he never backs away from it. If any development programmes are not implemented, he clearly explains the reasons. Such courage is not visible among other leaders,” he observed.
Botcha alleged that the TDP had instigated violence and if the YSRC chief had retaliated in kind, the situation would have been different. “But our leader asked all of us to maintain restraint,” he said.
Ridiculing the TDP chief for making tall claims without any substance, he said the people of the State are well aware of what Naidu did and what he didn’t. “People are not innocent to be misled again by TDP’s Super Six. They have not forgotten Naidu going back on his promise of the SHG loan and farm loan waiver in 2014. We all have to bear Naidu’s claims till June 4,” he said.
The input subsidy and aid under Aasara and Vidya Deevena was released on May 14 and in two days, all the beneficiaries would receive it. “This is the credibility of Jagan, which Naidu never has and will have,” he added.