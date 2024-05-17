Mid-summer showers bring relief from heat in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain swept through isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, along with a few spots in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle on Thursday.
The downpour brought a significant drop in temperature, offering much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions.
Among the notable rainfall figures, Ongole district recorded the highest precipitation with 50.5 mm, followed by Nandikotkur in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district at 48.5 mm, and Konidela in Nandyal district at 47.25 mm. Payakaraopeta in Anakapalle district received 33.5 mm of rainfall, while Ainavilli in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district saw 21.5 mm, and Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam district received 10.75 mm.
Visakhapatnam experienced cool climatic conditions throughout the day, with light rainfall persisting until 10 am.
Temperatures on Thursday remained below 40 degrees Celsius, with Kurnool recording 39.1°Celsius, Anantapur at 38.6°Celsius, Nandyala at 38°Celsius, and Kadapa at 37.2°Celsius. Notably, no mandal in the State reported a heatwave on Thursday.
However, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority cautioned that 28 mandals, including 18 in Srikakulam district, six in Vizianagaram district, and four in Parvathipuram Manyam district, are likely to experience a heatwave on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the continuation of lower tropospheric south-easterly winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, leading to thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
This weather pattern is expected to persist for another four days until May 20. The mid-summer showers provided a welcome reprieve from the scorching heat in some parts of the southern State.
Additionally, the IMD noted that the southwest monsoon is highly likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 19.
Heatwave conditions likely in 28 mandals today
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority cautioned that 28 mandals, including 18 in Srikakulam district, six in Vizianagaram district, and four in Parvathipuram Manyam district, are likely to experience a heatwave on Friday