Mid-summer showers bring relief from heat in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain swept through isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, along with a few spots in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle on Thursday.

The downpour brought a significant drop in temperature, offering much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions.

Among the notable rainfall figures, Ongole district recorded the highest precipitation with 50.5 mm, followed by Nandikotkur in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district at 48.5 mm, and Konidela in Nandyal district at 47.25 mm. Payakaraopeta in Anakapalle district received 33.5 mm of rainfall, while Ainavilli in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district saw 21.5 mm, and Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam district received 10.75 mm.

Visakhapatnam experienced cool climatic conditions throughout the day, with light rainfall persisting until 10 am.

Temperatures on Thursday remained below 40 degrees Celsius, with Kurnool recording 39.1°Celsius, Anantapur at 38.6°Celsius, Nandyala at 38°Celsius, and Kadapa at 37.2°Celsius. Notably, no mandal in the State reported a heatwave on Thursday.

However, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority cautioned that 28 mandals, including 18 in Srikakulam district, six in Vizianagaram district, and four in Parvathipuram Manyam district, are likely to experience a heatwave on Friday.