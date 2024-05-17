MLC Janga Krishna Murthy disqualified after Andhra Pradesh government Whip’s petition

VIJAYAWADA: MLC Janga Krishna Murthy has been disqualified as the Member of Legislative Council following his rebellion against the YSRC leadership.

The YSRC BC cell president aspired for MLA ticket, but was denied the same. Following this, Janga extended his support to the TDP, attracting the ire of YSRC leadership, which complained to the Council Chairman against him.

As per the Gazette notification issued on May 15, based on the petition filed by Government Whip and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju issued orders disqualifying Janga as an MLC.

In his petition filed on April 8, Appi Reddy said Janga was elected as an MLC under the MLAs’ quota in 2019. On February 12, 2024, Janga in an interview made derogatory and demeaning remarks against the YSRC leadership and stated that it was not committed to the uplift of BCs, SCs and STs as claimed.

Later, he joined the TDP at Naidu’s meeting in Sattenapalle on April 6, and made certain derogatory comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Whip stated.

Based on the petition, notices were served on Janga and reminders were issued. He finally responded on May 1 and submitted his written preliminary comments on the averments made in the petition and challenged it on technical grounds.

He was directed to appear before the Council Chairman at 11:30 am on May 14. However, Janga failed to appear before the Chairman. After thorough examination of the petition and respondent’s reply, the Council Chairman disqualified Janga as an MLC.