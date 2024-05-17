Robust measures in place to prevent dengue in Andhra says Special Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu announced that the Department of Health is implementing robust measures to prevent dengue in the State. On the occasion of National Dengue Day, he unveiled posters to create awareness among the public on dengue disease under the auspices of the department at headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of collecting blood samples from suspected dengue fever cases at all government hospitals and Aarogyasri network hospitals. These samples should be tested at the 54 dengue diagnosis centres across the State to facilitate appropriate treatment and preventive measures.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr S Venkateshwar stressed the need to raise public awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, especially with the approaching rainy season.

He highlighted the importance of utilising various media platforms to educate the public about preventive measures against Dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Padmavathi, Additional Director of Disease Control Programme Dr Subramanyeswari, National Health Mission State Programme Manager Dr Dumpala Venkata Ravi Kiran, and NVBDCP staff were present.

