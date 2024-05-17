Stop e-office upgradation, Chandrababu Naidu urges Governor

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to Governor S Abdul Nazeer to initiate immediate measures to stop the process of upgradation of e-office of the State government.
In a letter addressed to the Governor on Thursday, copies of which were sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department and Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, the TDP chief stated that the government is planning to upgrade the existing e-office version ostensibly under the instructions of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Network Interface Controller (NIC), New Delhi.
In the process the services of e-office application are not available for the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chief Secretary’s office, various wings of the State Secretariat and Heads of Departments (HoDs) from May 17 to 25, he pointed out.
The political parties have expressed apprehensions that the timing of the exercise is fraught with possible mischief of deleting the important files and documents relating to the decisions taken by this government involving omissions, commissions, irregularities, deviations, and diversion of resources to favour contractors and some YSRC leaders, he said.
Pointing out that the government, violating the regular practice, has not been uploading the GOs on its website, particularly some GOs relating to major decisions, thus keeping the crucial decisions under wraps, the TDP chief informed the Governor that there is no transparency in the administration, and cases are being foisted against those who are raising their voice against the irregularities in the governance.
Naidu urged the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to defer the e-office upgradation till the new government is formed. The TDP chief also mentioned that he has information that certain crucial records are being destroyed or shifted from the offices, and cited the instances where some CBCID records were burnt without following the due procedure for destroying government records. “We have already lodged a complaint with the CEO in this regard, and we are yet to get a response from the CEO,” he said.