Stop e-office upgradation, Chandrababu Naidu urges Governor

The political parties have expressed apprehensions that the timing of the exercise is fraught with possible mischief of deleting the important files and documents relating to the decisions taken by this government involving omissions, commissions, irregularities, deviations, and diversion of resources to favour contractors and some YSRC leaders, he said.

Pointing out that the government, violating the regular practice, has not been uploading the GOs on its website, particularly some GOs relating to major decisions, thus keeping the crucial decisions under wraps, the TDP chief informed the Governor that there is no transparency in the administration, and cases are being foisted against those who are raising their voice against the irregularities in the governance.

Naidu urged the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to defer the e-office upgradation till the new government is formed. The TDP chief also mentioned that he has information that certain crucial records are being destroyed or shifted from the offices, and cited the instances where some CBCID records were burnt without following the due procedure for destroying government records. “We have already lodged a complaint with the CEO in this regard, and we are yet to get a response from the CEO,” he said.