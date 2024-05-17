Three-day training programme for lecturers in Andhra commences

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Under the guidance of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), a training programme on ‘Generation of Creative E- Content’ for faculty of various degree colleges across the State commenced at Rajamahendravaram Government College on Thursday.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr Pola Bhaskar inaugurated the programme and on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of integrating technological advancements into education to make the activity of learning more engaging and accessible.

The Commissioner highlighted the significance of creating quality e-content to cater to the diverse needs of students and underscored the role of faculty members in fostering a conducive learning environment with the insights they would gain in the programme.

The three-day training programme, which concludes on May 18, aims to enhance teaching methodologies through innovative e-content generation methods. The initiative is set to revolutionise pedagogy by infusing technical expertise to captivate student interest and ensure the dissemination of quality education.

Addressing the gathering, Government College principal Dr Ramachandra RK acknowledged the efforts of the CCE in organising various innovative programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of education. “Government College consistently strives to achieve high standards in the education system, and as part of this endeavour, nine foreign students have already applied for admission into the college through the ‘Study in India’ project for the next academic year,” he informed.