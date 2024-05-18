Keep hypertension at bay with good habits: Spl Secy

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu pledged, along with the heads, officials, and medical experts of the department, to raise awareness about healthy habits among the people and work to prevent hypertension. He was speaking at a programme held at the headquarters of the department in Mangalagiri.

“We will educate them on the importance of regular physical exercise, and the consumption of fruits, vegetables, raw grains, and foods that are low in salt,” he said. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr S Venkateshwar, Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham, Director of Health Dr Padmavathy, AD Dr Anil Kumar, and several other officials were present.