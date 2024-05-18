Pinnelli disappears ‘afraid’ of his arrest

VIJAYAWADA: Sitting YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy have mysteriously disappeared from their house in Macherla.

The legislator’s security personnel informed their higher officials on Friday morning that Pinnelli had left for an unknown location on Thursday night itself.

The MLA and his brother were put under house arrest in the wake of ongoing riots in the constituency after polling on May 13 for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Despite the house being under police surveillance, the two brothers allegedly managed to disappear, leaving the security flummoxed. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in force to thwart any untoward incidents in Palnadu district in the wake of clashes between YSRC and TDP cadres on the polling day, which spilled over to the next day.

It is alleged that both Pinelli and his brother left for Hyderabad fearing police arrest in connection with the post-poll violence reported in Karempudi village. So far, 20 people belonging to both the YSRC and TDP have been arrested in connection with post-poll violence in Karempudi. Later in the day, the Macherla MLA clarified to vernacular media that he left for Hyderabad on his own accord along with his brother on some work.

He condemned the allegations levelled against him pertaining to his disappearance from his residence and blamed TDP MP candidate Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, TDP leader Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Palnadu SP Bindu Madhav, and Macherla Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy for the violence reported in the constituency. “The TDP leaders and their media channels are spreading rumours that I escaped to Hyderabad fearing police arrest. TDP leaders are behind the violence in the constituency,” said Pinnelli.

Meanwhile, Palnadu police warned the people and political parties that stringent action would be initiated against those who spread false and unverified news about poll-related violence. Palnadu Additional SP (Admin) R Raghavendra stated that admins of WhatsApp and Telegram groups would be held responsible for sharing false information, provocative posts and trolls. Cases would be registered against them under Section 153A of IPC, he warned.