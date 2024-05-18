World Hypertension Day observed

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the World Hypertension Day, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Hospital organised an awareness programme at the New OPD block, Railway Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday.

Railway Hospital chief medical superintendent Dr M Sowribala, who spoke on the occasion, said the theme of this year’s observance was ‘Know Your Numbers,’ emphasising the importance of monitoring blood pressure regularly.

Health & Family Welfare department additional chief medical superintendent Dr M Jaideep briefed the gathering about the importance of World Hypertension Day, its prevalence, and the 2024 theme.

Cardiologist at Ramesh Hospitals Dr T Ram Manohar gave a presentation on hypertension causes, symptoms, complications, treatment & prevention measures. He stated that following diet discipline, life style changes, meditation and yoga are the best ways to limit hypertension and stress. Meanwhile, Railway Hospital organised a free health camp, where patients were screened for hypertension, ECG, blood sugar levels, renal function tests and lipid profile tests to assess the comorbidities/complications.