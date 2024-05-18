YSRC will sweep elections from Kuppam to Itchapuram: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the party will sweep the elections from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Itchapuram in Srikakulam. The YSRC’s assertion that it will come back to power is confidence and not over-confidence, he said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sajjala asserted that every household in the State has benefitted by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and whoever has benefitted has stood by Jagan. “The long queues at polling stations clearly show that people are with Jagan,’’ he said. “We are going to win more seats than what we bagged in 2019,” he claimed.

Sajjala alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lacked confidence on his own agenda and that was why he did not publicise his own Super Six schemes. Instead, Naidu chose to attack Jagan personally, raised the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and finally propagated against the Land Titling Act. “The TDP has supported the Land Titling Act on the floor of the Assembly but had propagated against it and terrorised the people ahead of elections,’’ he said.