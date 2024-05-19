Andhra Pradesh: Govt staff raise concern over high invalidation rate of postal ballots

VIJAYAWADA: Even after the end of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, employees are voicing out their concerns over the complexities of the postal ballot process, which they believe is causing a significant number of ballots to be invalidated. They are increasingly worried about their votes being not counted, as evidenced by the high invalidation rate in previous elections with 16% in 2014 and 20% in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the State with the highest voter turnout in the general elections so far, with a cumulative polling percentage of 81.86 and the winning chances of the candidate may be with slender margin votes. Hence, the postal ballots whose turnout is nearly 95 per cent, is expected to play a key role in determining the fortunes of candidates.

Leaders of various employee unions, during the exercise of their franchise through postal ballots, pointed out that the existing system, unchanged since 1956, requires employees to follow a lengthy and intricate procedure involving multiple steps and stringent verification process. This includes having the postal ballot recognised by a gazetted officer, filling of declaration form, and properly sealing the ballot in multiple covers, all of which contribute to frequent errors and subsequent invalidation of votes. Despite being called a postal ballot, employees cast their votes at designated polling booths.