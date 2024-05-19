Andhra Pradesh: No diversion of funds to clear bills, asserts Special Chief Secy

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of TDP allegations that the State government is diverting funds to clear the bills of contractors close to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Finance Department issued a statement furnishing details of funds released from May 14 to 18.

The Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department in a release on Saturday, said that the department is functioning strictly in conformity with the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the directives issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time, in respect of all its activities, including the clearing of bills. “The allegations that the government has selectively cleared the bills of ‘unnamed’ contractors or made payments only to the contractors at the cost of welfare schemes are incorrect and baseless,” he asserted.

According to the details furnished by the Special Chief Secretary, Rs 7,546.34 crore payments were made between May 14 and 18.

Further, he elaborated on the payment for DBT schemes, which included YSR Aasara, input subsidy to farmers, Cheyutha, EBC Nestham, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and YSR Kalyana Kanuka.

“It is evident that the major share of expenditure i.e. around (78%), is made for DBT schemes and more than (99%) of expenditure for other than works expenditure,” he said.

It may be noted that contrary to allegations of payments amounting to Rs 4,000 crore being made to a few select ‘unnamed’ contractors, in reality, a meagre payment of Rs 7.01 crore was made towards works relating to courts and others, he explained.

The aforesaid expenditure and the clearance of bills were made following the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Finance Code and the Model Code of Conduct, he averred.