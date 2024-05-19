Butcher kills pregnant stray dog in Guntur district

GUNTUR: A butcher brutally murdered a pregnant street dog near Chillies Restaurant at Inner Ring Road on Friday night in Guntur city on Saturday. According to sources, the accused who works at a meat shop stabbed the dog with a knife multiple times. When a passer-by, Sumanth, tried to intervene, the butcher ignored him and continued his cruel act. Based on a complaint, Nallapadu police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral and several animal protection organisations and activists condemned the heinous act and demanded strict action against the accused without fail.

Responding to the incident, Andhra Pradesh State Animal Welfare Board and founder secretary to Help for Animals Society, Tejovanth Anuponju, emphasised that it is imperative to note that animal cruelty is linked to other forms of violence. “Research indicates that perpetrators of domestic violence, rape, and murder often have a history of animal abuse. In the present case, it is evident that the accused has become desensitised through the illegal slaughter of goats and hens. I request a through investigation into the matter and stringent action against the culprits,” he added.