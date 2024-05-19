Kondaveedu Shiva temple renovation works begin

GUNTUR: The ancient Shiva temple at Kondaveedu hilltop, which has been in dilapidated condition for several years, will soon reopen for devotees.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Sivareddy, along with other officials, laid the foundation for the temple’s reconstruction on Saturday.

Built during the Reddy Rajas’ era, the Shiva temple and the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple were renowned in medieval times but had fallen into ruin over the centuries. In 2010, the State government ordered their reconstruction as part of the Kondaveedu development project.

However, due to inadequate transportation to the hilltop, work only began in 2017 after a ghat road was built. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed progress. Recently, endowments and forest department officials have expedited the work, allowing the redeveloped Narasimha Swamy temple to open for public darshan in February. K Sivareddy stated that with the Narasimha Swamy temple’s completion imminent, they aim to finish the Shiva temple’s reconstruction on schedule.

These temples, already a major tourist attraction, will enhance devotional appeal and provide a holistic experience for visitors. Sivareddy also mentioned that the temples would be associated with the Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda for maintenance.