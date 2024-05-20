Andhra Pradesh: Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing concept yields positive results

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), with its rich experience and successful results in various aspects, has been promoting Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) on a large scale throughout the State for the past four to five years. Under the PMDS concept, a combination of Navadhanya and 15-20 other seeds are sown in a single field before the rainy season begins.
Speaking to TNIE, RySS CEO B Rama Rao stated that farmers practising PMDS using natural farming methods experience multiple benefits, such as improved soil structure, increased earthworm activity, nutrient-rich grass for livestock, and higher crop yields. “Additionally, farmers gain financial benefits by selling vegetables and grass from the PMDS fields, providing them with income even in summer. The effectiveness of PMDS was also demonstrated during the Michaung cyclone, as fields utilising PMDS were protected,” he added.
He further informed that around 1.5 lakh seed kits have been distributed to farmers across the State, with 1,02,940 farmers sowing PMDS over an area of 1,07,364 acres.
“RySS aims to facilitate PMDS for 13 lakh farmers across 16 lakh acres in the 2024-25 year till date. The plan includes promoting PMDS in dryland agricultural areas before the monsoon season and encouraging PMDS before the main crop season to prepare the land for better yields,” the CEO said.
Speaking to TNIE, M Anitha, a farmer hailing from Polavaram village of Mundlamuru mandal in Prakasam district, explains, “I adopted PMDS with 30 different types of seeds and prepared seed balls for six varieties using Ghana Jeevamrutham, black soil, ash, and Beejamrutham. I cultivated 16 kg of seeds in one acre of land and over a course of 2 months, I earned Rs 9,200 from leafy vegetables and Rs 20,000 from vegetables. This year, we raised PMDS in 3 acres of land in March and have already earned Rs 30,000 worth of grass. We expect to earn an additional Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in the coming days.”