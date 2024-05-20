Andhra Pradesh: Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing concept yields positive results

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), with its rich experience and successful results in various aspects, has been promoting Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) on a large scale throughout the State for the past four to five years. Under the PMDS concept, a combination of Navadhanya and 15-20 other seeds are sown in a single field before the rainy season begins.

Speaking to TNIE, RySS CEO B Rama Rao stated that farmers practising PMDS using natural farming methods experience multiple benefits, such as improved soil structure, increased earthworm activity, nutrient-rich grass for livestock, and higher crop yields. “Additionally, farmers gain financial benefits by selling vegetables and grass from the PMDS fields, providing them with income even in summer. The effectiveness of PMDS was also demonstrated during the Michaung cyclone, as fields utilising PMDS were protected,” he added.

He further informed that around 1.5 lakh seed kits have been distributed to farmers across the State, with 1,02,940 farmers sowing PMDS over an area of 1,07,364 acres.