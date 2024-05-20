Electoral fortunes of contestants in East Godavari depend on women voters

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The overwhelming voter turnout in the just concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections has boosted the victory hopes of contestants of both the ruling YSRC and the tripartite alliance in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district.

According to ECI data, the turnout of women voters is more than men in all seven Assembly segments of Rajamahedravaram Lok Sabha constituency. Of the total women voters of 8,30,735 in the constituency, 6,66,113 have cast their votes in the election. Similarly, 6,47,474 men voters of the total 7,92,317 have exercised their franchise. Over all, the women voter turnout is 18,639 more than men in the parliamentary constituency. In all the seven Assembly segments of the LS segments, including Rajamahendravaram City, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram, the women voter turnout is more than men.

Hence, both the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine are hopeful that the women must have given their mandate to them, attracted by their respective ‘Navaratnalu Plus’ and ‘Super Six’.