‘Fact Check’ in Anantapur to assess poll outcome

ANANTAPUR: With the polling complete, leaders of both the ruling YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine have started polling booth-wise assessment of the people’s mandate. The ground-level assessment is being done as to how cash was distributed to the voters on the eve of polling. This has made those lower rung leaders given responsibility for cash distribution as the auditing may ‘expose’ them, sources said.

In the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district, both the parties have got ready for the audit of cash distribution to the voters, based on which the victory or defeat of the candidate will be analysed.

During the audit, the top leaders are likely to ask the lower rung about votes polled for the party booth-wise to assess the winning prospects. How much cash they had received for distribution to voters, how much was distributed, if not distributed, the reason for doing so and other aspects are likely to be covered.