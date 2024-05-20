Guntur: 24/7 watch on strong rooms

GUNTUR: EVM boxes have been stored safely in strong rooms under three-tier security, said Guntur SP Tushar Dudi on Sunday. He said that Section 144 is in force in the district since polling and police vigil has been increased across the district.

An additional SP has been appointed as in-charge and an inspector-level officer will monitor the security round-the-clock. In order to prevent any untoward incidents, flag march was held by special party police at sensitive regions including Swarnabhrathi Nagar, Mangalagiri rural police station limits, Tenali One Town police station limits, and at Lalapet, Kothapet police station limits.