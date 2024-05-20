Healthy diet averts early deaths

GUNTUR: Healthy diets and physical activity can reduce a substantial proportion of coronary heart disease and hypertension and prevent up to 80 percent of type 2 diabetes, says top medical body ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research). It suggests the public to practise a healthy lifestyle, which helps in averting a significant proportion of premature deaths.
ICMR in association with NIN (National Institution of Nutrition) released a revised Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs). The report includes 17 guidelines for people belonging to all walks of life. The suggestions include a list of a variety of foods to ensure a balanced diet, food and healthcare during pregnancy and lactation, appropriate food for infants, diets for children and adolescents both in health and sickness, nutrient rich food for elderly.
It also stressed on the importance of physical activity, exercises, salt intake, adaptation of proper pre-cooking and cooking methods, consumption of sugar, salt (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPFs).
Encouraging reading information on food labels to make informed and healthy food choices, the report added that the upsurge in the consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fats, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, aggravated micronutrient deficiencies and obesity.
The ICMR guidelines emphasise the importance of a balanced diet. It stated that sugar should be less than 5 per cent of total energy intake and a balanced diet should provide not more than 45 per cent calories from cereals and millets and up to 15 per cent of calories from pulses, beans and meat. The rest of the calories should come from nuts, vegetables, fruits and milk. Total fat intake should be less than or equal to 30 per cent energy, the guidelines said.
Due to the limited availability and high cost of pulses and meat, a significant proportion of the Indian population relies heavily on cereals, resulting in poor intake of essential macronutrients including essential amino acids and essential fatty acids and micronutrients, it stated.
Estimates show that 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets. Low intake of essential nutrients can disrupt metabolism and increase the risk of insulin resistance and associated disorders from a young age.
ICMR also urged the public not to use protein supplements including protein powder and raw protein which became a trend in youngsters and gave advisory on regulated consumption of caffeine. Prolonged intake of large amounts of protein powders or consumption of high protein concentrate has been associated with potential dangers such as bone mineral loss and kidney damage.
Another primary concern raised by the ICMR guidelines is excessive consumption of caffeine. According to it, the recommended daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg. While the guidelines caution against milk tea, they suggest that black tea, or tea without milk may offer health benefits.