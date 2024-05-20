Belief: Rajampet segment winner’s party forms govt in Andhra Pradesh!

KADAPA: There is a strong belief that the party of the MLA, who wins Rajampet Assembly constituency, will form the State government. Historically, the party whose candidate won in Rajampet has consistently formed the State government from 1985 to 2019.

In 1985, Bandaru Ratna Sabhapathi secured the seat for the TDP, which subsequently formed the government. In 1989, Kasireddy Madanmohan Reddy of the Congress won, and it took power. This pattern continued: Brahmaiah Pasupuleti of the TDP won in both 1994 and 1999, leading to consecutive TDP governments, and he later became a minister. In 2004, Congress leader Konduru Prabhavathamma won. Akepati Amarnath Reddy’s victory for the Congress in 2009 also resulted in the government.

In 2014, Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy won, leading to another TDP government. In the 2019 election, he contested on a YSRC ticket and won. This trend has solidified the belief that the Rajampet MLA’s party will form the government.