SRIKAKULAM: The family members of MBBS students, who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan, have heaved a sigh of relief after the Indian Embassy, Kyrgyzstan police, university authorities, and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) took necessary measures to ensure the safety of Indian students following the outbreak of mob violence against foreigners.

At least 2,000 students, including 250 from Srikakulam district, have been studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. An angry mob of locals barged into two universities in capital city of Bishkek, broke the hostel windows, and targeted foreign nationals, including four Indians on the night of May 17.

Fear gripped the family members of students in the district after the videos of the local mob attacking the foreigners in Kyrgyzstan went viral on social media platforms.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to ensure the safety of Indian students and their safe repatriation if needed.

It is learnt that the university authorities have announced holidays for the foreign students, and arranged strict security at the hostels with the help of Kyrgyzstan police to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Kyrgyzstan, Koppara Niharika of Rajam said, “I am studying third-year MBBS in Bishkek. “A few international students (I am not sure that they are Indians) studying in Kyrgyzstan developed an intense argument with local youth a couple of days ago. It led to clashes between the local youth and foreign students. Subsequently, the angry mob of locals stormed into the universities and targeted foreign nationals, especially Indians and Pakistanis. They attacked four foreign students.’’