Telugu students in Bishkek safe: APNRTS

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Medapati S Venkat assured that all Telugu students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan are safe and asked the parents not to worry.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkat said that on Saturday APNRTS had contacted the students from Andhra Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan and inquired about their situation. “There are no reports of violence on Indian students. Universities instructed the foreign students to stay in hostel and ensured to conduct online classes starting from Monday,” he added.

Amid reports of attacks on foreign students and protests by local residents in Bishkek since Friday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an advisory on Sunday, requesting Indian students in that region to be vigilant and contact the local Embassy of India at 0555710041 in case of an emergency.

The MEA also assured that the government is continuously monitoring the situation with the local government and further requested Indian students to stay indoors and maintain continuous communication with the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan.