Telugu students in Bishkek safe: APNRTS

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Medapati S Venkat assured that all Telugu students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan are safe and asked the parents not to worry.
Speaking to TNIE, Venkat said that on Saturday APNRTS had contacted the students from Andhra Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan and inquired about their situation. “There are no reports of violence on Indian students. Universities instructed the foreign students to stay in hostel and ensured to conduct online classes starting from Monday,” he added.
Amid reports of attacks on foreign students and protests by local residents in Bishkek since Friday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an advisory on Sunday, requesting Indian students in that region to be vigilant and contact the local Embassy of India at 0555710041 in case of an emergency.
The MEA also assured that the government is continuously monitoring the situation with the local government and further requested Indian students to stay indoors and maintain continuous communication with the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also advised Indian students in Bishkek to stay in regular touch with the embassy. “Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the embassy,” he said.
APNRTS posted information about the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advisory regarding the situation in Kyrgyzstan on its official website and social media handles such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure the safety of Andhra Pradesh students studying in Kyrgyzstan.
The APNRTS president told TNIE that, on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a foreign tour, APNRTS is continuously monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan while following guidance from the MEA.
Kyrgyzstan is one of the most preferred countries for medical courses for Indians, including Telugu students, said APNRTS Chief Executive Officer P Hemalatha Rani and added that the situation is being continuously monitored.
Helpline
APNRTS
+91 863 2340678,
+91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp)
Email: info@apnrts.com helpline@apnrts.com
Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan 0555710041