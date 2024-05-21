400 policemen guarding strong rooms in NTR: CP

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the vote counting process slated to be held on June 4 at Nimra and Nova colleges falling under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits, said NTR district Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna.

Addressing the media on Monday, the CP said that the counting of votes for seven Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency will begin at 8 am and security arrangements are in place for carrying out the process in a transparent manner.

“Utmost care is being taken to ensure a smooth vote counting process with three-layered security, where more than 400 police personnel of various wings are deployed to secure the strong rooms. Inner cordon is being manned by personnel of Central Armed Police Force at the strong rooms where the polled EVMs are kept,” he informed.

The CP also said that additional CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology were installed to curb any untoward incidents. In addition, notices were served to traders not to sell firecrackers in huge quantities, he said.

Explaining the measures taken to maintain law and order, the CP said as many as 109 bind-over cases were registered.

He further urged the public not to circulate unverified news on social media platforms causing tension among the public.

“We are focusing on the strengthening of social media monitoring wings to control dissemination of false and unverified news which can potentially disturb the political harmony,” he added.

He also said strict instructions were given to fuel station managements not to sell loose petrol to the public in the wake of poll related violence in the State.

“A case has been registered against one fuel station owner in Mylavaram for selling the petrol to unidentified persons,” the Commissioner of Police informed.