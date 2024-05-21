Andhra Pradesh: RTA to conduct fitness tests to school buses

GUNTUR : As the schools and colleges are to reopen next month, the road transport department officials are gearing up to conduct fitness tests to the school buses to ensure safety of the students.

According to the official reports, over 1,500 school buses are functioning in the district. In order to ensure that the management of the schools possess required fitness certificates for the buses before ferrying children to schools, the officials have notified fitness tests dates and will be continued till mid June.

The assessment of fitness of the buses has intensified after several accidents and instances of violation of rules came to light. It was found that several school buses were allegedly being used for private functions despite officials issuing notices to management asking them to stop the practice.

Meanwhile, the parents opined that the school managements are not taking stern measures to ensure the safety of the students. Ramadevi, a resident of Guntur, said that students have to go to schools standing in overcrowded buses which is a violation of norms. “Majority of the school-going students have to go to school by bus, especially in urban areas. But poor maintenance is a matter of concern,” she pointed out and urged the officials and the State government to ensure the good condition of buses and employ qualified drivers to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the officials are warning that the buses would be seized if they fail to follow the regulations.

More than 1,000 cases filed in past three years

As many as 1,123 cases were filed against the violators in the past three years including 51 cases in 2020-21, 545 in 2021-22, 382 in 2022-23, and 145 cases in 2023-24. The officials informed that inspections would be held to ensure all buses are properly maintained and if failed, they will be barred from ferrying the school children