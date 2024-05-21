Andhra Pradesh: SI suspended for ‘selling’ postal ballot

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri SI Khazababu has been suspended for allegedly selling his postal ballot.

According to sources, Khazababu, a native of Kurichedu in Prakasam district, was transferred to Mangalagiri town police station recently.

His family members in Kurichedu allegedly received Rs 5,000 for his postal ballot from the leader of a political party and transferred the amount to him through an online transaction.

Later, Prakasam district police caught the political leader while he was distributing money to voters. When questioned, he revealed the details of those to whom he gave money.

Having learnt that Khazababu got Rs 5,000 for his postal ballot, the police informed the matter to DIG Sarvashresta Tripathi to take necessary action against the SI for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Based on the report, the DIG on Sunday issued orders suspending Khazababu.