Andhra Pradesh: Students to get free textbooks by June 12

VIJAYAWADA: The government has taken all necessary measures to distribute free textbooks for class 1 to 10 students by June 12, coinciding with the reopening of schools. Officials from the School Education Department have intensified efforts to ensure that all schools receive the required books by this date.

Currently, steps are being taken to deliver the textbooks to the mandal headquarters. From there, they will be distributed to the schools under the supervision of Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) during the first week of June, ensuring students have their books on the first day.

There is a total requirement of 4.20 crore textbooks for government school students in the State, including 3.09 crore books for the first semester. While the books for the first semester are ready for distribution, the books for the second semester, which starts in October, will be printed in July.

The State government has introduced bilingual textbooks for students in previous academic years, with one side in Telugu and the other in English. For this academic year, the department will provide three bilingual textbooks from classes 1 to 10, including Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science, and Biology. In addition, NCERT textbooks will be introduced for class 10 from this academic year.

Under the auspices of Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash and Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, the department has taken measures to publish a total of 3.09 crore textbooks for the first semester of the 2024-25 academic year. Of these, 1.66 crore textbooks are for classes 1 to 7, and 1.42 crore textbooks are for classes 8 to 10. The remaining 1.8 crore textbooks for the second semester will be printed in July.

Director of Textbooks Ravindranath Reddy Konda said that the transportation of books to every mandal has started and that all the books will be transported to all 620 mandals across the State before June 2 and then to the schools before June 12. He assured that books for private school students will also be available on the market at a reliable price, with the related circular to be released soon.

The department has taken special care in publishing class 10 Physical Science textbooks with different paper quality so that students can use them as reference books even after passing the SSC exam. Meanwhile, for the first time in the academic year 2024-2025, a future skills subject will be introduced, and textbooks will be provided to students of class 8. Additionally, PDF copies of the new version of all textbooks from classes 1 to 10 will be available on the website https://cse.ap.gov.in. These will be available for free download but not for commercial purposes.