Lavu deplores YSRC bad propaganda against TDP

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC leaders, who are actually responsible for the atrocious incidents that took place in Palnadu district during the elections, have resorted to a false propaganda to pass the blame on the TDP, said Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Telugu Desam Lok Sabha candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said, “The YSRC leaders are making unwanted remarks and giving caste colour to the TDP campaign. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Election Commission should thoroughly probe the whole issue to bring the facts to light.”

He made it clear that the suspended District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav has no relation whatsoever with his family as is being alleged by the YSRC leaders. “From our side, we have produced all the necessary evidence to the SIT. It should probe all aspects to bring the facts to light by making public the call data between both of them,” he said. “From my side, I am writing to the SIT, and if anyone has any kind of evidence that either I or any of my family members had met the SP at any point of time, they can furnish it,” he dared.

Stating that the TDP sought tight security at all the polling booths in Palnadu so that the voters could exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner, he revealed that the party had lodged complaints pertaining to 300 sensitive booths to the Election Commission.

Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the YSRC leaders attacked him and his vehicles, and urged the SIT to probe these issues too since already complaints were made to the Election Commission in this regard. “We will also meet the SIT chief to complain, and we want the SIT to conduct a thorough inquiry into the poll violence,” Sri Krishna Devarayalu said.