Miscreants cut down 110 mango trees in Pulivendula

KADAPA : Unidentified individuals allegedly cut down 110 mango trees at Marelamadaka village in Chakrayapeta mandal of Pulivendula constituency on Sunday night. The trees belonged to three brothers from the same family of Vasudeva Reddy, Yogeswar Reddy and former sarpanch Parthasarathi Reddy.

They have been cultivating these mango trees for the past six years. Vasudeva found the destruction when he visited the field on Monday morning and immediately reported the incident to the Chakrayapeta police.

He expressed his anguish over the loss. He explained that 80 of the trees belonged to him and his brothers, while 30 belonged to his younger brother. The family had invested lakhs of rupees in nurturing these trees over six years.

The trees were on the verge of being harvested when the incident occurred. He stated that they had no disputes or known enemies in the villages, making the motive behind the act unclear. The estimated loss from the destruction is around Rs 9 lakh. Vasudeva appealed the State government for assistance. A case was registered.