YSRC makes representation to SIT chief on poll violence

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRC delegation made a representation to Special Investigation Team chief Vineet Brijlal on Monday, pertaining to poll violence.

The delegation comprising ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, former ministers Perni Nani and Ravela Kishore Babu, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and K Anil Kumar, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, and party legal cell president Manohar Reddy, submitted two representations to the SIT chief, one regarding violence in Macherla, and the other on violence at several places in the State.

Speaking to the media, Ambati said some police officials had colluded with the TDP, which resulted in violence on the polling day and the aftermath in Tirupati, Palnadu and Anantapur districts.

He reiterated that acting on the complaints of State BJP chief D Purandeswari and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the ECI transferred the police officials without conducting proper inquiry into the matter. But unfortunately, even after the transfer of police officials, violence took place in those districts. “What was the need for changing the police officials, who were already aware of the situation, and quite capable of dealing with it?” he questioned.

Pointing out that police personnel destroyed CCTV cameras in the house of YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in Tadipatri, and vandalised his house, Ambati said it was evident that the police and the TDP were hand in glove. “In several violence-hit villages, normalcy is yet to be restored. Police are foisting false cases against YSRC leaders,” he said, demanding an inquiry into the call data of the CIs in the strife-torn areas on the polling day and the day after.

Accusing TDP leaders of resorting to violence, Ramesh said police were either helping them or remaining mute spectators.