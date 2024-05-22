Failure of SB, IB to blame for Tadipatri violence?

ANANTAPUR: Despite Tadipatri’s known history of faction feuds and frequent clashes, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) or the Special Branch (SB) seems to have failed to provide timely alerts to higher authorities. This has raised significant concerns, and led to widespread astonishment within the department that only the three officers were held accountable, while the SB and IB faced no consequences for the poll violence.

Following the violent incidents during the general elections in Tadipatri, an internal debate has sparked within the police department over the suspension of key officers, including the District SP, Tadipatri DSP and Tadipatri Urban Police Station CI. There is growing discussion on why no action was taken against the IB and SB, which are crucial for ground-level intelligence gathering.

The debate centres on the perceived failures of the IB and SB in providing essential intelligence that could have prevented the violence. These wings are supposed to act as the eyes and ears of the police, identifying potential troublemakers and problematic areas well in advance.

However, in the case of Tadipatri, their failure to foresee and report the potential trouble has raised significant concerns. The violent incidents began near a church school on the polling day, escalating into a major clash at Om Shanti Nagar. The following night, TDP cadres attacked YSRC worker Sanjeev in the ninth ward, leading to further violence.