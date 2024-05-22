Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests Rayadurgam techie after searches
ANANTAPUR : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly picked up a software engineer from Rayadurgam in Anantapur district for allegedly having links with an accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.
NIA sleuths conducted searches at the residence of retired headmaster Abdul near Venugopala Swamy temple in Rayadurgam town on Tuesday early morning hours. The sleuths picked up Abdul’s elder son Mohammad Suhail from the residence and shifted him to the local police station.
While one team questioned him at the police station, another team conducted searches at the residence and reportedly seized a computer, hard disk, mobile phone and some documents. Later, Suhail was shifted to Bengaluru.
Sources said Suhail was staying at a PG accommodation in which one of the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case was also residing.
After the blast, Suhail took work from home and was residing at Rayadurgam. Sources said Suhail and the blast accused had a chat over WhatsApp after the blast also. The blast took place on March 1 injuring several persons.