Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests Rayadurgam techie after searches

ANANTAPUR : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly picked up a software engineer from Rayadurgam in Anantapur district for allegedly having links with an accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

NIA sleuths conducted searches at the residence of retired headmaster Abdul near Venugopala Swamy temple in Rayadurgam town on Tuesday early morning hours. The sleuths picked up Abdul’s elder son Mohammad Suhail from the residence and shifted him to the local police station.

While one team questioned him at the police station, another team conducted searches at the residence and reportedly seized a computer, hard disk, mobile phone and some documents. Later, Suhail was shifted to Bengaluru.