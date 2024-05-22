Tension heightens as counting day nears in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : As two weeks still remain for the counting of votes to the AP State Assembly, contenders in all the parties are surviving anxious moments. The candidates who sought elections sometimes feel confident of winning and sometimes wonder whether their calculations have gone horribly wrong.

Many contestants believe that silent voting happened in the recent election, and there was no swing in favour of any party, a political analyst said. “It is hard to predict the verdict,” he said.

Though there is an increase in voter turnout compared to the 2019 elections, there are no indications whether the voters stormed the polling stations to exercise their franchise against or in favour of the ruling party. However, going by the previous trends, it is natural for the opposition to claim the enhanced poll percentage in their favour, the analyst added.

Meanwhile, the rank and file of the TDP though optimistic that the outcome of the elections would be in their favour, however, expressed disappointment as they are yet to get words of courage from the top leadership of the party.