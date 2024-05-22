Think before favouring Jagan Mohan Reddy: TDP leader Bonda to bureaucrats

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has said it is ultimately the officials, who will have to go to jail and face the music, if they violate the law to favour Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Bonda Uma said, “Jagan has the habit of exploiting the officials and later deserting them. Hence, the official should be cautious.”

When YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, Jagan had forced the officials to violate the laid down norms, which ultimately resulted in several bureaucrats landing in jail, he reminded.

“We have clear evidence of how former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam was humiliated by Jagan. We all know the fate of former DGP Gautam Sawang, who danced to the tunes of Jagan,” he said.