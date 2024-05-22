Three miscreants tried to enter international hostel in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

VIJAYAWADA : Creating tension among the Telugu students, three unidentified locals attempted to enter the hostel where the international students are resided in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan. On Monday, the miscreants scaled the compound wall and tried to access the upper floors through a shed. Some students immediately informed the police, leading to the arrest of the intruders. They have been identified as thieves and not rioters.

There are approximately 14,500 Indian students, where nearly 2,000 from AP are currently studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan.

These students are experiencing heightened fear and uncertainty following recent violent clashes between international and local students. The situation has escalated to the point where local authorities have had to intervene and provide heavy police protection.

Tensions flared when a mob of local students reportedly attacked foreign students, leading to a severe altercation. The police were called to the scene and had to work diligently to restore order. In response to these events, universities have taken precautionary measures, relocating students to secure accommodations within the hostel facilities. Additional forces of police has been deployed around the hostels to ensure the safety of the students.